Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Decreases By 61.4%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 658,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DOGZ stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Dogness has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,188,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

