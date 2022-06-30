Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 98.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SKOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.26. 14,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $54.56.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.