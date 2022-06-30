Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 98.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SKOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.26. 14,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.67% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

