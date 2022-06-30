Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Declines By 97.3%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. 342,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

