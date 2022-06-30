Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Increases By 208.6%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 2,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.