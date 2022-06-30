Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Increases By 208.6%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 2,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.
