Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Decreases By 61.0%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
KBAGF stock remained flat at $$2.91 on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke BAM Groep (KBAGF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.