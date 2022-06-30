Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Expands By 100.0%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MONRY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moncler from €67.00 ($71.28) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

MONRY traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 6,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559. Moncler has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

