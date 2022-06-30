Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Decreases By 99.5%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of USMJ stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. North American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About North American Cannabis (Get Rating)

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

