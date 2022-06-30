Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Rises By 183.2%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, an increase of 183.2% from the May 31st total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PSHG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,612. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

