Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Increases By 533.3%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.7 days.

Shares of RXLSF remained flat at $$16.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. Rexel has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

