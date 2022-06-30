Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Rises By 1,152.4%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 1,152.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Royale Energy stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

