Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Rises By 1,152.4%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 1,152.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Royale Energy stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19.
Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
