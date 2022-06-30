Short Interest in SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Rises By 307.9%

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 307.9% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SGDH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,272. SGD has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
SGD Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGD (SGDH)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.