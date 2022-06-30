Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Increases By 283.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 283.2% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,648. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

