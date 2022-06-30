Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Drops By 85.6%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the May 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SUTNY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. 169,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,901. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

