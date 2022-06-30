Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Drops By 60.0%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of SCMWY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

