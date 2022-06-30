Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Drops By 60.0%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.
Shares of SCMWY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $61.42.
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
