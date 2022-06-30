Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Decreases By 56.1%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 2,508,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNEYF. CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

