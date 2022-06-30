Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declines By 60.5%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

