Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declines By 60.5%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.