Short Interest in Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Decreases By 93.8%

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

