Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases By 700.0%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

AIO stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

