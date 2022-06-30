Showcase (SHO) Trading 42.1% Lower This Week

Showcase (SHO) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $27,798.11 and $28.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.29 or 0.01740104 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00178983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.