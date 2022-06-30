Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.18

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.18 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 287257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($175.53) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($228.72) to €207.00 ($220.21) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($202.13) to €178.00 ($189.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.11.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.