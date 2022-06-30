Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($79.79) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($73.83) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €47.36 ($50.38) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.49 ($46.27) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($71.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

