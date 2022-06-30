Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.31. 264,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,619,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.