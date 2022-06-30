Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.37 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 830,780 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 364,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. 1,802,994 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

