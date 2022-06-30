Sigma Planning Corp Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

VO stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

