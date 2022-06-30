Sigma Planning Corp Has $27.69 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,433 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.66. 77,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.