Sigma Planning Corp Has $33.85 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,201 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 251,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,104. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $174.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

