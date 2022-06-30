Sigma Planning Corp Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

