Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.50. 71,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,923. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

