Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 14,385 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.41. 27,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

