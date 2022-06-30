Sigma Planning Corp Sells 961 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $151.72. 8,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,072. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

