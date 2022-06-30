Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62.
Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)
