Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Down 9.2%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 63 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

SMWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. On average, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Similarweb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Similarweb by 539.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

