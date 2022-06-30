Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons First National accounts for approximately 0.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

