Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.20

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.20 and last traded at $94.17, with a volume of 26844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

