Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

