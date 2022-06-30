Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 642 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

NYSE BA opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

