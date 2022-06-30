Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT opened at $418.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.59 and a 200-day moving average of $414.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

