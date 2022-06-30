Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.62 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,922,000 after purchasing an additional 627,621 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 434,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

