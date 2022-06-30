Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

