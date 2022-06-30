Sippican Capital Advisors Has $538,000 Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors owned about 0.10% of CURO Group worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CURO Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CURO Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.58. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.