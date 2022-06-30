Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 1,931 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

