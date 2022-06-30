Sippican Capital Advisors Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

Shares of GT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

