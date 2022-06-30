SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.93 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $20.28 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

