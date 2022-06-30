SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

SGH opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 121.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

