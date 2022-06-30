SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Up 366.7% in June

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMGI stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. SMG Industries has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation company in the United States. It transports infrastructure components, including bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane services used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

