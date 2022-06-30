Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.26.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

