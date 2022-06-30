Societe Generale Trims UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Target Price to €106.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €111.00 ($118.09) to €106.00 ($112.77) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCBJY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. UCB has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

About UCB (Get Rating)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

