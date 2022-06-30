SolFarm Price Down 27.8% Over Last Week (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00195201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00652229 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00079163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015969 BTC.

SolFarm Coin Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

SolFarm Coin Trading

