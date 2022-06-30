Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -502.55%.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.83.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

