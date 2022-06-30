SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.09

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 26769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 340,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

